Trio Caught At Home Depot In New Rochelle With Stolen Video Game Consoles: Police

The three suspects were arrested in New Rochelle, NY following an incident on Friday, Aug. 2, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne announced on Monday, Aug. 5.

The events leading up to the arrests began just before 4:15 p.m. when New Rochelle Police learned that a vehicle wanted in connection to a stolen purse incident in Greenburgh was in the city's Home Depot location, Coyne said.

Officers then found the vehicle parked with no one inside it at the store and began watching it while notifying Greenburgh Police. Before officers from Greenburgh could arrive, three people returned to the vehicle and began driving away.

Police soon stopped the car and learned the three people inside had extraditable warrants out of Delaware. Officers also discovered the trio allegedly made a fraudulent purchase at the Home Depot, according to Coyne.

As police kept looking inside the car, they also found the trio with four PlayStation 5 consoles; two Nintendo Switch consoles; and other bagged items that had been in "plain sight," Coyne said.

As the investigation progressed, authorities realized the trio had made a fraudulent purchase at GameStop in New Rochelle before heading to Home Depot, Coyne said adding that in total, they allegedly had a total of $6,359.68 of alleged stolen property in their possession.

The three suspects, all from Paterson, New Jersey, were identified as:

Luis Arellano-Corrales, age 31;

Monica Cuba-Medina, age 38;

Marco Rodriguez-Perez, age 58.

The trio were all charged with:

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Fourth-degree grand larceny;

Fugitive from justice.

After their arrests, the suspects were placed into custody by New Rochelle Police on their local charges and the extraditable warrants out of Delaware.

