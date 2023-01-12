Three-Year Bridge Replacement Over I-95 To Snag Traffic In New Rochelle

A three-year project to replace a bridge over I-95 in Westchester County will cause various delays and closures until it is completed.

The project, which will cost $31.8 million, will replace the 65-year-old North Avenue Bridge in New Rochelle that travels over I-95, according to the New York Thruway Authority.

The bridge is currently estimated to be used by an average of 20,000 drivers per day and connects North Avenue, Garden Street, and Burling Lane.

The ultimate goal of the replacement is to increase the bridge's vertical clearance to 16' 6" from the current height of 14" 3', as well as create a wider roadway to accommodate and improve traffic flow on the bridge.

The new bridge will accomplish this by adding lanes, converting nearby Burling Street to a one-way street from North Avenue to Memorial Highway, and rebuilding sidewalks. Decorative lighting and fencing are also included in the plans.

The project is planned to be completed in three stages to minimize the impact on commuters and pedestrians:

The first stage will move vehicles to the two center lanes of the bridge so the outermost components can be removed;

The second stage will move vehicles to the two newly-constructed outer lanes so the center can be rebuilt;

The third stage will move vehicles to the center of the new five-lane bridge so the outside sidewalks can be completed.

Preliminary work in the area of the bridge has already started and more construction will start in the coming weeks, Thruway Authority officials said.

During construction, commuters can expect the following:

Burling Lane will close between North Avenue and May Street starting on Wednesday, Jan. 18;

One northbound lane and one southbound lane on North Avenue will close;

Vehicles with more than three axles will not be allowed on the bridge and will have to use the truck detour;

Left turns between Garden Street and North Avenue will not be allowed;

Local businesses will remain accessible during the entire project.

The project is estimated to be complete by 2025.

