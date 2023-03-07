Lane Closures To Affect Traffic On Bridge Over I-95 In New Rochelle: Part of 3-Year Project

A new traffic pattern will soon take effect on a busy bridge over Interstate 95 in Westchester, the first step of a major three-year project that will ultimately replace the structure.

The new traffic pattern, which will include lane closures, will affect the North Avenue bridge in New Rochelle, which carries vehicles over Interstate 95 and is set to be replaced over the length of a three-year $31.8 million project.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 8, cars, buses, and other vehicles with three axles or less will only be allowed to use the two center lanes of the bridge, one in each direction, New York Thruway Authority officials announced.

Additionally, vehicles will not be able to take left turns from North Avenue to Garden Street, and also will not be allowed to take a left turn from Garden Street to North Avenue.

Instead, commuters should follow the posted detours and allow for extra time because of the lane closures. Alternate routes are also recommended by officials.

Because of the construction work, trucks with four or more axles will not be allowed to travel on the bridge and will instead have to follow an alternate route.

Officials added that the bridge would remain accessible to first responders at all times and that all local businesses in the area would also be accessible. Pedestrians and bicyclists will also still be able to cross the highway at the walkway over I-95 connecting Burling Lane and the train station throughout the entirety of the construction project.

The bridge, which originally opened in 1958, is expected to be replaced by 2025 and be wider, improve traffic flow, and have a higher vertical clearance over I-95. The project will be completed in three stages:

Stage 1 will include the construction of new substructures, erection of steel, and placement of concrete decks;

Stage 2 will move vehicles to new outer lane sections of the bridge so the two inner lanes and the remainder of the old bridge can be replaced;

Stage 3 will move vehicles to the inner lanes once again so that sidewalks, paving, decorative lighting, and other work can be done.

The bridge is currently estimated to be used by an average of 20,000 drivers per day, according to Thruway Authority officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.