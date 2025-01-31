On Thursday, Jan. 23, city officials, community leaders, and business owners gathered at 604 North Ave. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce to officially welcome the fast-growing eatery.

Toastique first opened its doors in December 2024 and has already become a go-to spot for health-conscious foodies. The café offers a unique selection of nutrient-packed toasts, smoothie bowls, fresh-pressed juices, and coffees made with responsibly sourced ingredients.

"We are excited to bring Toastique to New Rochelle and share our passion for healthy, delicious food with the community,” said Toastique New Rochelle co-owner James Simone, who continued:

"Situated on North Avenue, our spot provides convenient access to wholesome, nutrient-rich meals for residents and students alike. Our team has worked diligently to create an inviting environment, and we are honored to be welcomed and celebrated by the local community.”

Simone also revealed plans to expand Toastique across Westchester and Fairfield Counties in 2025 and 2026, making healthy eating even more accessible.

Toastique’s modern café setting makes it a perfect stop for a wholesome breakfast, leisurely brunch, or a quick, nutrient-rich lunch. Customers can enjoy everything from iced collagen lattes to smoothie bowls, catering to a variety of dietary preferences.

If you're thinking of stopping by, it's open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday – Saturday.

