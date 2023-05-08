Time To Pump Iron: New Gym Opens In New Rochelle

LA Fitness, located in New Rochelle at 75 Nardozzi Pl., is now open to members looking to improve their health, Simone Development Companies and G&S Investors announced on Monday, May 8.

The more than 36,000-square-foot gym, located near both Interstate 95 and the Hutchinson River Parkway, features amenities like a 25-yard three-lane lap pool, a whirlpool spa, locker rooms with both showers and saunas, a group exercise studio, and even an indoor cycling room.

Additionally, the gym boasts more than 100 pieces of state-of-the-art cardio equipment with individual viewing screens, circuit training, and free weight areas as well.

Members who join the gym will have the opportunity to participate in group fitness classes such as Zumba, indoor cycling, and yoga at no additional charge. Personal training services will also be offered for an additional charge.

LA Fitness Executive Vice President Paul Newman said that excitement has surrounded the gym's opening.

"We were gratified to hear that the completion and opening of this LA Fitness have been highly anticipated by the New Rochelle and surrounding Westchester communities," he said, adding, "We appreciate the enthusiastic reception the residents here have given our clubs and our employees."

The gym is located in a two-story building completed in 2021 that also houses a New Rochelle Department of Public Works facility on the first floor. LA Fitness will take up the majority of the second floor, which also has 3,000 square feet available for retail, health-related service, or other use.

The gym is the second LA Fitness to open in Westchester, along with a location in Port Chester at Post Road Plaza.

