Teens Caught In Home Depot After Stealing Car In New Rochelle, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 9 around 12:20 p.m., when New Rochelle PD was notified of a stolen car that was heading into the Home Depot parking lot at 55 Weyman Ave., according to Captain J. Collins Coyne.

Several detectives responded to the scene and found the car, which was occupied by three people. When authorities then tried stopping the vehicle, the suspects initially tried to drive away before exiting the car to run away.

However, the suspects left the car in reverse before leaving the vehicle, causing it to collide with an unmarked police car. The crash left a detective with minor injuries to his shoulder and back, Coyne said.

After this, two male suspects fled into the Home Depot, while a third female suspect remained and was caught with the vehicle.

The two boys were then caught after a short chase.

All three suspects, identified as two 15-year-old boys from New York City and a 15-year-old girl from the Bronx, face charges.

The driver, a male, was charged with:

Second-degree assault;

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Second-degree criminal mischief;

Resisting arrest.

The male passenger was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Resisting arrest.

The female passenger was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

All three suspects, whose names were not released due to their age, will appear in Family Court on Thursday, May 11.

The detective who was injured was able to return to work after seeking medical treatment for his minor injuries, Coyne said.

