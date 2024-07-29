Suspect Nabbed After Shot Fired Toward Large Crowd In New Rochelle, Police Say

At around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27 in New Rochelle, police received a call reporting the incident in the area of 361 Main St.

A suspect vehicle was quickly developed through police investigation.

At 11:15 p.m., detectives located the suspect vehicle pulling into the New Roc City parking garage from Harrison Street, according to Captain J. Collins Coyne, commander of the New Rochelle Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.

The two occupants were detained while officers looked for evidence of the shooting.

A .380 shell casing was located near the lower parking lot of 361 Main St. and a loaded .380 firearm was located on Fountain Place.

Further investigation found that a suspect firing one shot from the area of the lower parking lot of 361 Main St., towards the upper parking lot of 361 Main St. where a large group of people were congregating.

Detectives developed further information that lead to placing the passenger of the vehicle under arrest for the shooting: Raymond Gilkes, age 37, of New Rochelle.

Gilkes was charged with:

Reckless endangerment in the first degree, a Class D felony,

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C felony.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

