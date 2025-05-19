Sunny Days Ahead: Netflix Welcomes Sesame Street To Streaming Platform

Sesame Street will debut its 56th season on Netflix later in 2025, the show said in a news release on Monday, May 19. The deal gives Netflix exclusive global premiere rights to the show, which will also remain free to US viewers through PBS and PBS Kids digital platforms.

The reimagined season features one 11-minute story per episode, new interactive segments, and the return of beloved formats like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck. Cookie Monster will also run his own “Cookie Cart,” while Abby Cadabby explores a magical garden filled with whimsical creatures.

Kids can expect vibrant animation overlays, direct-to-camera moments, and a new animated segment, Tales from 123, set inside the most famous apartment building on Sesame Street.

The announcement comes just months after Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the series, confirmed major staff cuts linked to the end of its funding deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Affected employees included producers, fundraisers, and education staff.

“As production of our 56th season begins next month, we remain as committed as ever to bringing Sesame Street to children and families for decades to come,” a spokesperson said in March.

In an internal note, CEO Sherrie Rollins Westin described the layoffs as painful but necessary.

“Given that our largest single expense is people and benefits, we must downsize significantly and make what we hope will be temporary changes to our benefits and bonus program,” she wrote.

Just days before the cuts, more than 200 staffers moved to unionize under OPEIU Local 153. Union supporters say they want a contract that protects fair pay and helps maintain the show’s mission.

“‘Sesame Street’ has taught generations the importance of kindness, fairness, and standing up for what's right,” said Phoebe Gilpin, senior director of formal learning. “We believe Sesame Workshop should embody those same values by ensuring all workers have a voice in the decisions that affect us.”

Netflix’s deal also includes the rights to create new video games based on both Sesame Street and its spin-off Mecha Builders. The company says kids and family viewing makes up about 15 percent of all time spent on its platform.

The rollout of Season 56 will happen in three batches, with Halcyon Person – an Emmy, NAACP, and Humanitas nominee – joining as head writer. Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings serve as executive producers.

The move comes as public media faces mounting threats from the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts, led by Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk. Critics warn the plan could devastate local stations and children’s programming.

“This is not simply an entertainment issue – it is a jobs issue,” the Communications Workers of America union said. “There are more than 1,000 local public television and radio stations in America… some of the last locally owned, locally staffed, and locally programmed media outlets in this country.”

Sesame Workshop, originally founded in 1968 as the Children’s Television Workshop, says it remains committed to its mission of helping kids grow “smarter, stronger, and kinder” — even amid changing platforms and shifting budgets.

Season 56 of Sesame Street is expected to debut on Netflix and PBS later in 2025.

