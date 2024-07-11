Summer Bummer: High Bacteria Levels Force Beach To Close In New Rochelle

Following the collection of water samples on Monday, July 8, and Wednesday, July 10, Hudson Park East Beach in New Rochelle has closed to visitors, Westchester County officials announced on Thursday, July 11.

The collected samples exceeded the bacteria levels allowed by New York State, officials said, adding that the beach would soon be re-tested.

Additionally, two other beaches in the Northern Westchester community of Mohegan Lake are still closed thanks to harmful algae blooms:

Mohegan Colony Association;

Mohegan Beach Park District.

Both beaches were originally shut down on Monday, July 8.

