Iona College, Hofstra University To Play Three Game Basketball Series With A Twist

Rock… Paper… Scissors… SHOOT!

The Iona College and Hofstra University basketball teams have reached an agreement to play a three-game series that comes with a playful twist.

Two of the top men’s basketball programs in New York will meet in a three-game series beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 23 with the home court being decided by a “Rock Paper Scissors” game between the schools’ mascots, Hofstra's Willie Pride and Iona's Killian.

"I can't wait to take on Killian in this epic battle of Rock Paper Scissors," Willie Pride said. "I know my paws have the power to win this and with Kate Pride's support and the Hofstra community behind me I know we will prevail!”

Killian chimed in, adding: "There is no better way to decide home court than a truly righteous battle of Rock Paper Scissors. Willie Pride is a worthy opponent, but with Gael Nation behind me, there is no doubt the Maroon & Gold shall prevail.”

The “Rock Paper Scissors” game was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 4. Check Daily Voice for the results.

