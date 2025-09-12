Shake Shack is launching a new line of foods based on French onion soup on Friday, Sept. 12. Shack App users gained early access to the menu on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The quarter-pound French Onion Soup Burger will feature Gruyère cheese, caramelized onions, crispy sweet onions, and roasted garlic parmesan aioli on a toasted potato bun. Fans can order it as a single, double, or triple patty.

Other new offerings include the French Onion 'Shroom Burger, a crisp-fried portobello stuffed with melted Muenster and cheddar cheeses, along with the French Onion Shack Stack, which layers a beef patty with a 'Shroom Burger, onions, and aioli.

For the first time, Shake Shack is also serving crispy beer-battered onion rings. The burger chain will also debut garlic fries dusted with parmesan cheese.

CEO Rob Lynch says the French onion lineup is part of Shake Shack's "democratization of fine dining."

"We are really bringing great value to the marketplace by delivering burgers that you're going to have to pay $25 for in a local burger shop, and we're selling them for $10 or $11," Lynch told CNBC. "Our model is all about continuing to bring food and culinary experiences that you just can't get anywhere else."

The French onion menu comes after Shake Shack started selling the very popular Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake. Lynch said the company has a strategy of letting customers pick more expensive items while keeping its core menu steady.

According to Lynch, Shake Shack is positioned well as other fast-casual restaurants struggle due to rising beef costs, President Donald Trump's tariffs, and more Americans choosing to eat at home.

"We feel like we've done really hard work to be able to manage through this inflationary period, and when the cycle eases, we're going to be even better off with some of the highest operating margins we've ever seen at the company," said Lynch.

Shake Shack's revenue rose 12.6% in the second quarter to $356.5 million, beating Wall Street expectations, despite same-store sales growing just 1.8%.

