Serial Graffiti Artist Nabbed In New Rochelle For Pizza-Themed Tags In Westchester: Police

Yonkers resident Daniel Henderson was arrested on Friday, Dec. 27 in connection with a series of graffiti incidents that have "plagued" New Rochelle and surrounding areas for over a year, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne announced on Thursday, Jan. 2.

According to Coyne, Henderson was behind what authorities dubbed the “One Slice Please” graffiti movement. His tags—depicting either a slice of pizza or the slogan “1sliceplease.com”—had been found at approximately 13 locations throughout New Rochelle, Coyne said.

The investigation began over a year ago when Henderson’s distinctive graffiti began appearing across the city and on social media, where the “One Slice Please” movement gained traction and attention from local influencers and media outlets in Westchester County.

Henderson has now been charged with three counts of Making Graffiti, a misdemeanor under New York State law, Coyne said. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

New Rochelle Police are also coordinating with 14 other jurisdictions where similar pizza-themed graffiti has been reported.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the department at 914-654-2300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.