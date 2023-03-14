New Superintendent: New Rochelle School District Expected To Approve Contract

A school district in Westchester is about to officially approve its next superintendent.

The New Rochelle Board of Education is expected to approve a three-year contract with Corey Reynolds effective on Saturday, July 1 during their meeting on Tuesday night, March 14 beginning at 7 p.m., the city's school district announced.

Reynolds, who currently serves as the school district's Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, was selected for the position following current superintendent Jonathan Raymond's resignation announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Raymond had cited a need to move to the Boston area to be with his family as the reason for his resignation.

New Rochelle school board president William Iannuzzi expressed his confidence in Reynolds, who joined the city's school district in 2021.

"In addition to his outstanding educational credentials, Dr. Reynolds will bring stability and continuity as he continues the strong progress made under the leadership of Superintendent Jonathan Raymond,” Iannuzzi said.

Reynolds' new role marks the latest position in his long career as an educator. He has previously served as an elementary school teacher in the Mount Vernon and Greenburgh Central School District schools before rising to the position of Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Personnel in Greenburgh.

Additionally, Reynolds has also served in administrative roles in the White Plains, Yonkers, and Ossining school districts.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Seton Hall University and a master’s degree in Elementary Education from Fordham University. Reynolds also holds a second master’s degree in School Administration and Supervision from the College of New Rochelle and earned his doctoral degree in Education Leadership, Management, and Policy after returning to Seton Hall.

Reynolds said that he is excited to begin work as the city's new superintendent.

"I look forward to continuing the substantial innovations implemented by Mr. Raymond, as well as partnering with our dedicated faculty, staff, students, and community on new strategies that advance academic, social, and emotional learning," he said.

Reynolds added, "It is important that we, as individuals, have high self-expectations for excellence every day – in every interaction – for the success of our children.”

Until he begins his new role on July 1, Reynolds will continue his human resources responsibilities and will begin learning about the position from Raymond. When Reynolds assumes the role, he will make a salary of $290,000, school officials said.

