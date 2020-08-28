New Rochelle Schools Superintendent To Miss Time At Beginning Of School Year

When school begins, New Rochelle Superintendent Laura Feijóo will be on the sideline after undergoing necessary surgery.

Feijóo announced that she will be taking a brief leave of absence when schools open back up on Thursday, Sept. 3 to undergo surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

It is expected that Feijóo will miss approximately two weeks, with Alex Marrero, the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction stepping into her shoes while she is on medical leave.

“I am sure you can appreciate how difficult this decision was for me to make at this time but it is simply unavoidable,” Feijóo said in a letter to the community. “It was my strong desire to delay this procedure as I understand and appreciate my absence comes at a difficult time, however, given the circumstances and upon the advice of my doctor, I could not delay the surgery.”

Feijóo added: “with the strong support of the Board and the administrative cabinet I am fully confident that Dr. Marrero is best situated to serve as the District’s leader during this time.

“Prior to the commencement of my leave I intend to work very closely with him, the members of my cabinet and the administrative team to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.”

The announcement of Feijóo’s leave comes as the district prepares for the “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic when students return to the classroom.

“As Superintendent I want it to be clear that the health, safety and welfare of our students and staff continue to be our highest priorities,” she added. “I have no doubt that our students’ educational experience will continue to be of the highest quality as we embark on this unique and challenging new school year and embrace all of the promise that it brings with it.”

