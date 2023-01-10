'Difficult Decision': Superintendent Of New Rochelle School District Resigns After 2 Years

The superintendent of a Westchester County school district has announced that he will be leaving his position.

New Rochelle superintendent Jonathan Raymond will step down from his position at the end of the 2022-23 school year, he announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Raymond cited a need to move back to the Boston area to support his family as the reason for his departure.

"While this was a very difficult decision for me and comes sooner than I hoped, I believe it is the best decision for me at this time," Raymond said in his announcement.

Raymond, who began his time as New Rochelle's superintendent in July 2021, said that he appreciated his time with the city.

"In our short time here, my wife and I have made good friends and hope to remain connected to New Rochelle. We will always be grateful for the warm hospitality we have experienced, it’s something that makes New Rochelle very special," Raymond said.

He added that he would dedicate the remaining six months of his tenure to the school district and keep working hard on their behalf.

"We have much to do in the coming six months, and during the remainder of my time, I will be as focused as ever on the important work in front of us," he said.

