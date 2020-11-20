COVID-19: New Student Tests Positive In Westchester School, Classmates, Staffers Quarantined

Another student at a Westchester school has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing some classmates and staff members into a precautionary quarantine.

After announcing that a student in the high school community has tested positive for the virus, Bronxville Schools Superintendent Roy Montesano announced on Friday, Nov. 20 that an elementary school student has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Montesano said that the student has not been in the building since Monday, Nov. 16, and is unrelated to the previous positive case.

Due to the district’s “pod system,” Montesano noted that only the class and the adults who have been in contact directly with the individual who tested positive need to quarantine.

Students and staff members who may have been exposed have been directed to self-quarantine will temporarily switch to online learning until their quarantine has ended and they are cleared to return to campus for in-person instruction on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The school will remain open for in-person learning as long as the number of COVID-19 cases doesn’t mount.

“Cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas will be completed by the end of the day.” Montesano wrote in a message to the community. “The school is also taking precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and other germs and is cleaning frequently touched surfaces daily.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.