COVID-19: New Rochelle Schools Launches Distance Learning Plan

The New Rochelle School District, which is at the heart of the COVID-19 outbreak in Westchester, has outlined its plans to introduce students to its district learning plan.

All school buildings district-wide will be closed through Wednesday, March 25, “but learning must continue,” Superintendent Laura Feijoo said in a note to parents.

Students will be utilizing Google classrooms, Chromebooks and other technology resources to receive education services.

“It is imperative that the district continue our commitment to excellent education,” the superintendent wrote. “With collaboration from principals, directors, and teachers who are leaders in their areas of expertise, we have developed a robust easy-to-use platform (for) K (through) 12.”

An instructional video from the district to help guide students, parents, and staff through the “distance learning plan” can be found here .

Specific Google classroom passwords are available for ELA, Math, Social Studies, Science, Mandarin, Italian, Spanish, French, Latin, Tech Education, Living Environment, Geometry, Algebra and Accelerated Math at every grade level 6 through 8.

For ENL students there are specific codes for Wendling and Fata at every grade level.

“High school students have the support they need to be engaged and challenged,” Feijoo told parents. “New Rochelle High School students are sophisticated and many need support for Regents and AP classes.

"Students are to engage in learning through Google classrooms where students will be guided until school opens. Teachers will be available through e-meetings to support students at this high level.”

Feijoo said that the district will continue monitoring the coronavirus crisis, which has been evolving, seemingly hourly.

“During this time the Central Administration team will continue to actively assess and monitor all aspects of this rapidly changing situation in consultation with state and federal officials,” she said. “Students and staff, with the exception of certain key personnel, will not be permitted in any of our schools while we assess and consider all of the information and guidance being provided to the (district).”

