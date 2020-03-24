COVID-19: New Rochelle School Board President Tests Negative

Days after the school superintendent in the Westchester city at the epicenter of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak reported she was diagnosed positive, the district’s Board of Education president has tested negative.

On Saturday, March 21, New Rochelle City School District Schools Superintendent Laura Feijoo announced that she had tested positive for the virus. On Tuesday, March 24, the district announced that Board of Education President Amy Moselhi has tested negative for the virus.

The district said that Moselhi received the test on Saturday after receiving word of Feijoo’s positive test. The two had been working closely since the outbreak, which originated in a 55-year-old New Rochelle lawyer who was just the second to test positive in the state before it rapidly spread.

Moselhi had been in self-isolation in her home since Feijoo's diagnosis.

“I am glad to receive the news of my negative test result, and hope Dr. Feijóo recovers swiftly,” Moselhi said. “Through these difficult times, our focus must remain on the students and their needs. We continue to focus on ensuring that we provide a quality Distance Learning experience for all students and that we provide healthy, balanced nutrition for students who depend on the district for breakfast and lunch.”

Westchester has been among the counties hit hardest by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 3,000 confirmed cases of the virus just three weeks after the first positive test in New Rochelle.

In Westchester, as of Monday, March 23, the most positive cases are in:

New Rochelle (223);

Yonkers (145);

Mount Vernon (70);

White Plains (54);

Greenburgh (43);

Scarsdale (35);

Eastchester (31);

Port Chester (28);

Cortlandt (25);

Mount Pleasant (22).

Globally, as of Tuesday, there have been 396,592 cases of coronavirus, which resulted in 17,229 deaths. There have been 46,168 confirmed cases in the United States, the third-most in the world behind only China and Italy.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.