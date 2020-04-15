Alum To Return As New Rochelle High School Principal

A familiar face is heading back to Westchester to take over at his hometown high school.

Thirty-two years after receiving his diploma from New Rochelle High School, Adofo Muhammad is returning as principal, the same place he, his mother, grandmother and children graduated.

“That’s mind-boggling to me,” Muhammad said. “This is the culmination of my career, (it’s) a tremendous responsibility. It’s full of possibilities, great hope. I owe a great deal to this place.”

Muhammad was appointed this week during a video conference to replace outgoing interim principal Joe Starvaggi, who is retiring at the end of the year. Muhammad officially takes over the high school on Wednesday, July 1.

“Mr. Muhammad is the educational leader that New Rochelle High School needs,” Schools Superintendent Laura Feijoo said. “He has the experience and the skills to lead New Rochelle High School, our crown jewel, and it is clear that he is focused on serving all 3,400 students to see that every one of them is provided with a high-quality education that meets their needs.”

Board of Education President Amy Moselhi echoed Feijoo’s words in praising the hire.

“To be involved with the hire of such a talented administrator with a passion for excellence and equity in education with deep roots and an emotional connection to New Rochelle High School is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said in a statement.

“Mr. Muhammad is highly qualified to take on this extremely important role in our community. Beyond his academic and professional record, which speaks for itself, he has an authentic connection to this, his community. He will inspire, heal, lead and lift (the high school).”

Muhammad has 22 years of experience as a teacher, dean, and administrator. He spent the last 13 years as principal of Brooklyn’s Bedford Academy High School, where he “presided over a stunning near-perfect graduation rate.”

During his tenure in Brooklyn, he also ran a second school, Benjamin Banneker Academy for Community Development, from August 2015 through 2017 under a Master Ambassador Principal program. While serving as an administrator, Muhammad also taught an AP history course.

“I’m really about college and career preparation,” Muhammad said. “For me and my philosophical approach, the basic minimum you need to be successful in America is a bachelor’s degree. So even if you don’t necessarily think college is for you, I think it broadens your ability to have gainful employment.

“There should be a pathway for every particular student in school. If there isn’t, it’s a recipe for failure.”

