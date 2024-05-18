Scenes for the Apple+ series "Swipe" were filmed at AltaFit in New Rochelle at 5 Plain Ave. on Monday, May 13, according to the gym's owners.

These scenes won't be the only ones filmed at the gym, as the crew is set to return in June.

"We are thrilled to welcome the cast and crew of this highly anticipated TV show to New Rochelle," said one of the gym's staff members, who added, "The decision to film in our city highlights the diverse and vibrant landscape that Westchester has to offer."

The series is set to star Emmy Award-winning actor Jon Hamm, known for "Mad Men," "The Morning Show," and "Fargo," as well as Amanda Peet, known for films such as "The Whole Nine Yards," "Something's Gotta Give," and "2012."

Scenes for the show were also filmed in Rye at the Highland parking lot in the area of Purchase Street and Purdy Avenue.

