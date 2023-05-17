A Few Clouds 63°

SHARE

Road Rage: Man Points Gun At Victim After Cutting Him Off In New Rochelle, Police Say

Authorities were able to successfully track down a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a victim during a road rage incident in Westchester, police said.

The suspect allegedly used the pictured handgun to threaten a victim during a road rage incident on the 100 block of Winthrop Avenue in New Rochelle.
The suspect allegedly used the pictured handgun to threaten a victim during a road rage incident on the 100 block of Winthrop Avenue in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/New Rochelle Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 16 just before 8 a.m., when New Rochelle Police responded to a report of a man threatening a victim with a handgun on the 100 block of Winthrop Ave., according to Captain J. Collins Coyne. 

When they arrived at the scene, the victim told officers that he had been involved in a dispute with another driver after he had nearly been cut off. The suspect then left his vehicle, approached the victim, and allegedly pointed a handgun at him before leaving in his car, according to Coyne. 

The victim did not know the suspect and described him only as a dark-skinned man. 

After this, New Rochelle detectives were eventually able to develop leads and arrested Bronx resident Todd Williams, age 56, around 5:30 p.m.

Williams was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun when he was arrested. He was taken to New Rochelle Police headquarters and charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Second-degree harassment;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;
  • Second-degree menacing.

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE