Road Rage: Man Points Gun At Victim After Cutting Him Off In New Rochelle, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 16 just before 8 a.m., when New Rochelle Police responded to a report of a man threatening a victim with a handgun on the 100 block of Winthrop Ave., according to Captain J. Collins Coyne.

When they arrived at the scene, the victim told officers that he had been involved in a dispute with another driver after he had nearly been cut off. The suspect then left his vehicle, approached the victim, and allegedly pointed a handgun at him before leaving in his car, according to Coyne.

The victim did not know the suspect and described him only as a dark-skinned man.

After this, New Rochelle detectives were eventually able to develop leads and arrested Bronx resident Todd Williams, age 56, around 5:30 p.m.

Williams was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun when he was arrested. He was taken to New Rochelle Police headquarters and charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree harassment;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Second-degree menacing.

