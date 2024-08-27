Residents Evacuated After Car Slams Into Apartment Building In New Rochelle

The crash happened at around noon on Tuesday, Aug. 27, when an 89-year-old driver lost control of his car in the parking lot of a New Rochelle apartment building at 643 Pelham Rd. and collided with a wall, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

After the collision, the apartment's residents were evacuated as a precaution, and fire and building department officials responded to the scene, Coyne said.

The driver did not report any injuries.

