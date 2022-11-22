'Passing The Baton': New Rochelle Mayor Won't Seek Re-Election After 16 Years In Office

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson, who has served the Westchester County city for around 16 years in office, has announced that he is ready to start the next chapter of his life.

In a letter to the citizens of New Rochelle from Monday, Nov. 21 titled "Passing the Baton," 52-year-old Bramson, a Democrat, said that he has decided not to run for the office in 2023, citing completion of many of the goals he set out to achieve, and a desire to seek other challenges in his life.

"I make this announcement with a deep sense of gratitude – for the partnership of colleagues in government, for the energy, wisdom, and generosity of supporters, and, above all, for the trust and confidence of the people of New Rochelle," Bramson said in the letter.

Bramson, who will have served as mayor for 18 years when his term ends at the end of 2023, took office in 2006 and led the city through major crises such as the Great Recession in 2008 as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, during which New Rochelle was a major epicenter for the virus, according to an announcement by city officials.

He also led to city to increase economic development in its downtown, approved major investments in infrastructure, parks, and capital assets, and also focused on environmental goals such as the adoption of the city's first sustainability plan, city officials said.

In his letter, Bramson reflected on his terms in office and also the challenging experiences that he steered the city through.

"In these difficult moments, I have done my best to serve New Rochelle calmly and steadily. I have tried to find the right words and take the right steps, offering empathy, decisiveness, advocacy, or just information, as needed, especially when the vulnerable or marginalized have been threatened," Bramson said, adding though that he is ready to step aside from a leadership position.

"And, yet, even the best responsibilities can wear thin with time and repetition, especially in a position lacking boundaries and perpetually on call. It will be nice once again simply to stand in awe of a great windstorm, without worrying about fallen power lines, or to wake up to the hushed, magical beauty of a snow-draped dawn, without thinking about plows and salt, or even to spend Tuesday evening with my family, instead of a public hearing," he said.

As for his future, Bramson said that he is not currently considering another elected position, but is exploring "possibilities in both the public and private sectors."

