New Rochelle Officials React After Grand Jury Does Not Indict Cop Who Shot, Killed Man

New Rochelle officials expressed their support for the city’s police department after a Westchester County grand jury opted not to indict an officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of an African American man over the summer.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced that a grand jury opted not to indict New Rochelle Police Officer Alec McKenna for his role in the shooting of Kamal Flowers on Friday, June 5.

Flowers, a convicted felon, was shot shortly before 11 p.m. on Sharot Street on June 5 after he ran away from officers who pulled over a car he was a passenger in. He allegedly struggled with officers before he was shot.

After Scarpino announced that there would be no indictment of McKenna, New Rochelle’s top officials responded, expressing their sorrow to Flowers’ family while vowing to continue the investigation into the shooting.

“The grand jury implicitly determined that the use of force in this incident fell within legal standards,” Mayor Noam Bramson said. “New Rochelle’s leadership respects our system of law and the vital role of the Grand Jury within it, and we affirm our confidence in the professionalism, integrity, and commitment to service of the NRPD.”

Bramson noted that the decision “will not erase the tragedy of a young man losing his life, or relieve the anguish of (his) family or friends,” while recognizing that the incident came at a polarizing time in a divided country.

“It will not lift and may even intensify the mistrust felt by many toward the criminal justice system,” he said. “It will not ease the daily challenges confronting our city, our neighbors, and our Police Department … it will not alter the dangerous prevalence of guns in our society, which prey especially on marginalized communities.

“Moreover, the events of June 5 did not occur in a vacuum,” he continued. "But rather in the context of a nationwide conversation about bias and structural racism across a spectrum of American institutions.”

City Manager Chuck Strome III said that while the grand jury chose not to indict, the city will review the incident and conduct its own internal investigation.

“While the grand jury process has determined that there was no criminal action in this case, we will be reviewing the incident to ensure that the Department’s rules, regulations, and procedures were followed,” he said.

Bramson said that while tragic, the June 5 shooting could serve as an opportunity for the city to “enlarge the process of acknowledging history.”

“It is not our purpose today to insist that anyone accept a narrative for June 5 that conflicts with their lived experience and sincere belief," he said. "Instead, let us strive to stand in each other’s shoes with respect and understanding.

"Let us take this opportunity to enlarge the process of acknowledging history, discovering truth, and achieving reconciliation," Bramson continued. "And then let us each do our part to advance the cause of justice, safety, and peace for all of our neighbors.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.