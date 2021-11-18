Suspect Apprehended After Assaulting 71-Year-Old Man Near New Rochelle Train Station

An investigation into the assault of a 71-year-old man walking home from a Metro-North station led to the arrest of a suspect in Westchester, police announced.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, a man was walking home from the train station when he was blindsided by a closed fist to his face from a suspect who proceeded to flee the area on foot.

The impact of the punch knocked the 71-year-old man to the ground, causing him to drop a bag of groceries he was carrying while he suffered a laceration and contusion to his lip.

Following the assault, Coyne said that detectives worked to identify a suspect, later identified as New Rochelle resident David Hauze, age 27, who was positively identified by the victim.

The department announced that at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, New Rochelle detectives located Hauze and arrested him without incident.

Hauze was charged with second-degree assault for causing injury to a person 65 years of age or older. He was held and scheduled to make a court appearance in New Rochelle at a later date.

