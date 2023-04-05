Passing Car Takes Door Off State Police Cruiser On I-95 In New Rochelle: Video

State police are urging motorists to move over for emergency vehicles after a door was taken off one trooper's cruiser by a car that failed to do so in Westchester.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 2 around 11:30 a.m., when Trooper Robert Schaeffer was exiting his cruiser after pulling over on Interstate 95 in New Rochelle, according to state police.

Although his cruiser's emergency lights were activated, a passing car still failed to obey the state's "Move Over" law and took the door off the cruiser as Schaeffer opened it. He was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A video of the incident was released by state police showing the car driving into the door.

Although Schaeffer survived the incident, many police officers have died from similar incidents, according to state police, who added that the Centers for Disease Control reported 114 officers killed after being struck by vehicles between 2011 and 2020.

"Please obey the law and move over! Doing so can save a life, including yours," state police said on social media.

State police did not release any information about the driver who took the door off the cruiser.

