New Rochelle Police To Etch Catalytic Converters With Numbers To Prevent Thefts

A police department in Westchester County is launching an effort to assist with stopping the theft of catalytic converters.

The New Rochelle Police Department is hoping to find stolen converters by etching them with numbers that will then be registered into a national database, police said in a post from Saturday, Dec. 17.

These numbers will then help police find the owners of any recovered stolen converters, which will aid them in prosecuting the criminals who take them, according to the department.

The use of these etched numbers is the second part of the department's fight against catalytic converter thefts. The first phase of these efforts included directed patrols and plain clothes task forces, which have resulted in arrests and the recovery of several stolen converters, police said.

The plan is for the service to eventually be provided to more New Rochelle residents, according to authorities.

