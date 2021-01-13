New Information Released After Five Teens Hospitalized In Westchester Crash

Police investigators have released new information after five teenagers in Westchester were hospitalized with various injuries following a “serious” one-car crash earlier in the week.

The Scarsdale Police Department received a report of a crash on Brewster Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11 where a driver struck a tree in the area.

Scarsdale Police Capt. Ed Murphy said on Wednesday, Jan. 13 that the driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old from Elmsford, and the passengers were an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man from Elmsford, an 18-year-old from Scarsdale, and a 17-year-old woman from White Plains.

Murphy did not release the names of the teens, and said that there is no update to their conditions.

Upon arrival at the crash scene on Monday, police said that officers found two of the occupants had been ejected from the car, while crews from the Scarsdale Fire Department removed three other passengers from the vehicle.

Police said that the five occupants of the vehicle were treated for various injuries at the scene by paramedics from the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps with assistance from Eastchester, Harrison, and Larchmont Volunteer Ambulance Corps and were immediately transported to the Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

Murphy said that the accident continues to be investigated by the Scarsdale Police Department and the Westchester Police Accident Investigation Unit. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

