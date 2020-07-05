Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Parked Box Truck In New Rochelle

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a parked box truck in Westchester.

The incident took place around 12:01 p.m., Thursday, May 7, on North Avenue in New Rochelle, said New Rochelle Police. Capt. Cosmo Costa.

According to Costa, a preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist, an adult man, was traveling southbound on North Avenue when he struck the truck in front of 720 North Avenue.

The unidentified man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

