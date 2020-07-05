Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
New Rochelle Daily Voice serves New Rochelle, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

New Rochelle Daily Voice serves New Rochelle, NY

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Parked Box Truck In New Rochelle

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a parked box truck in Westchester.

The incident took place around 12:01 p.m., Thursday, May 7, on North Avenue in New Rochelle, said New Rochelle Police. Capt. Cosmo Costa.

According to Costa, a preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist, an adult man, was traveling southbound on North Avenue when he struck the truck in front of 720 North Avenue.

The unidentified man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

New Rochelle Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.