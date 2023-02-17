Man With Skeleton Mask, Fake Gun Assaults Elderly Man In New Rochelle, Police Say

A man with active arrest warrants out of multiple states faces assault charges after allegedly attacking an elderly man in Westchester County, police said.

An arrest warrant for New Rochelle resident Duane Floyd, age 37, was executed on Wednesday, Feb. 15 around 11 p.m. for the violent assault, which happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to New Rochelle Police.

During his arrest, police found both a black skeleton mask and an imitation Glock handgun in Floyd's possession.

Authorities also discovered that he has two non-extraditable warrants out of New Jersey for domestic assault and weapons possession, as well as Alabama for assault and strangulation.

Floyd has also been a suspect in other menacing investigations from previous incidents and he may face additional charges at a later date.

Floyd is currently charged in New Rochelle with second-degree assault.

