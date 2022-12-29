Man Shoots Shotgun Through Wall Into Occupied Apartment In New Rochelle: Police

A man is in trouble after shooting a gun through a wall into another apartment in his building in Westchester County, police said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 6:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to an apartment building at 2 Lawton St. for a reported gunshot, according to New Rochelle Police.

After arriving, it was found that the gunshot had originated inside one apartment and went through an adjourning wall into another apartment with people inside. No injuries were reported.

After securing the area, police tried to talk with the resident of the apartment where the gunshot had come from, who eventually came out and was arrested.

The man who allegedly shot the gun is identified as Daniel DaSilva, age 56, of New Rochelle. He is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police are still investigating the incident, and may add more charges after a search for evidence is completed. Because of the damage to the wall between the apartments, the gun fired is believed to be a shotgun, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.