Duo Caught With 'Ghost Gun' After Traffic Stop In New Rochelle: Police

Two people have been charged with illegally possessing a weapon after a traffic stop in Westchester County, police said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, around 6:50 p.m., police in New Rochelle saw a Mercedes Benz commit multiple traffic violations on the 700 block of Main Street (Route 1), and pulled the vehicle over, according to New Rochelle Police.

Police then found that the registration for the vehicle was suspended, which meant the vehicle had to be towed. In the midst of the towing process, authorities then found a 9mm "ghost gun" equipped with a laser sight behind the car's passenger seat, police said.

The two occupants of the vehicle, identified as the Bronx residents Simari Smith, age 22, and Hayale Smith, age 24, were then arrested and charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.