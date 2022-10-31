Contact Us
Burglary Suspect Charged With Climbing Through Window To Break Into New Rochelle Home: Police

The suspect is charged with robbing a home in New Rochelle on Storer Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

After a brief chase, police caught a man who they say broke into a Westchester County home. 

On Friday, Oct. 28 around 7:40 p.m., police responded to a home in New Rochelle on Storer Avenue after a man who was not home received a notification from his security system that someone had broken into his residence, authorities said. 

When they arrived at the home, police found the suspect in the backyard with a full backpack, who dropped the bag and started running, according to New Rochelle Police. 

Police were able to apprehend the man after a short chase, and found that his backpack was full of items stolen from the home and that he had pried open a back window to enter the house, police said. 

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Louis Garcia-Comas of Queens and charged him with the following: 

  • Second-degree burglary;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property; 
  • Possession of burglar's tools. 

Garcia-Comas was transported to New Rochelle Police Headquarters, according to authorities. 

