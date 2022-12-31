3 Suspects Lead Cops On Chase In New Rochelle After Stealing Vehicle, 1 Still On Loose: Police

Three suspects charged with stealing a vehicle failed to avoid capture after leading police on a lengthy chase in Westchester County, authorities said.

The chase happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m., when police in New Rochelle were told that a stolen vehicle had entered the city after leading both Greenwich and Westchester County Police on a chase on the Hutchinson River Parkway, according to New Rochelle Police.

Eventually, officers found the car abandoned on the corner of North Avenue and Bon Air Avenue. After searching the area, they then saw four men walking a short distance away on Seacord Road, who began running behind residences on Bon Air Avenue when they saw police.

After a chase on foot, police caught two of the suspects behind a home on Bon Air Avenue, and found one to have a loaded 9mm Glock handgun with an extended magazine that held 29 rounds.

A third suspect was then caught on Seacord Road. The fourth suspect was able to evade police and got away.

The three men who were caught are identified as:

Justin McKinney, age 18, of Kearny, New Jersey;

Frank L.D. Clark, age 20, of Newark, New Jersey;

Eliezer Velez, age 19, of Newark, New Jersey.

After investigation, police discovered that McKinney was also wanted for an armed carjacking in New Jersey.

All three men are charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

McKinney was also charged as a fugitive from justice because he was wanted for the New Jersey carjacking, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

