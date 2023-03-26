3 Found Dead At Apartment Building In New Rochelle

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead at an apartment building in Westchester County.

At about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25, New Rochelle Police received a call from a male stating he was possibly overdosing and that he was with three others who were also overdosing and were "now unresponsive."

According to Captain J. Collins Coyne, commander of the New Rochelle PD Criminal Investigations Division, the caller was disoriented and did not know where he was.

Police dispatchers were able to ping his cell phone and determined his location to be 50 Fountain Place, Coyne said.

Responding officers located the caller and the three other unresponsive males in a storage room in the rear of 50 Fountain Place, which is located just west of Route 1.

New Rochelle Fire and EMS personnel responded and transported the caller to a local hospital.

The three other males at the scene were pronounced dead by EMS Personnel.

The names of the caller and the deceased are being withheld at this time pending notification to their families.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

