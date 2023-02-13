23-Year-Old Stabbing Victim Helps Police Nab Suspect In New Rochelle

A man from Westchester County faces assault charges after allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old victim, police said.

On Monday, Feb. 13, around 1:40 a.m., police in New Rochelle received a call from the victim of the stabbing, who told them that he had been assaulted in addition to giving a description of the suspect and the vehicle he fled in, according to New Rochelle Police.

The victim then hung up and went to the hospital on his own.

After the call, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Yonkers resident Pete Ortega, at the intersection of North Avenue and Garden Street.

After the arrest, authorities then found the victim at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and discovered that he had undergone surgery and was listed in stable condition. Following this, police then determined that the stabbing had happened in the area of North Avenue and Clinton Place, where they found the knife used in the assault.

After an investigation, police determined that the incident had been related to a previous altercation between the victim and Ortega.

Ortega is charged with the following:

Second-degree assault;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.