22-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In New Rochelle, Police Say

A Westchester County man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times, police said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at around 1 p.m., police responded to a shooting in New Rochelle at 345 Main St. (Route 1), where they found one victim on the sidewalk who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, New Rochelle Police said.

First aid was then given to the victim, identified as a 22-year-old man from Mount Vernon, before he was transported to a hospital where he is now in stable condition, according to police.

Police said that the victim, whose name was not released, was the intended target of the shooting.

Police are still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

