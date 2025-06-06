Police Commissioner To Retire After Almost 4 Decades In New Rochelle: 'Honor Of Lifetime'

New Rochelle Police Commissioner Robert Gazzola will step down at the end of June, closing a distinguished chapter with the department he joined in 1986, city officials announced on Friday, June 6.

Gazzola has served as commissioner since July 2021 and spent his entire policing career with the city where he was born, raised, and educated.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of New Rochelle and to work alongside the dedicated officers of this department,” Gazzola said in a statement announcing his retirement.

He continued, "I am proud of all we’ve accomplished together and deeply grateful for the trust and partnership of our residents."

Gazzola said he recently accepted a new professional opportunity and that, while stepping away was not easy, the department is in strong hands with a committed team ready to continue its mission.

Over nearly four decades, Gazzola rose through the department’s ranks, becoming sergeant in 1993, lieutenant in 1996, and captain in 2002. He later served as Captain of both the Police Services and Criminal Investigations Divisions before being appointed Deputy Commissioner in 2018. He became Commissioner in July 2021.

A graduate of New Rochelle public schools, Gazzola holds a bachelor’s degree from Iona College and a master’s degree in public administration from Marist College.

The city said a transition plan is in place and further details will be announced soon.

