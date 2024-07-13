Person Found Dead Inside Burning Vehicle At Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center In New Rochelle

The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, July 13, in New Rochelle at the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center at 1062 Wilmot Road.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 2019 Honda Accord completely on fire.

The sole occupant in the vehicle was found in the drivers’ seat deceased, according to Captain J. Collins Coyne, the commander of the New Rochelle Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

New Rochelle firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.

New Rochelle Police Accident Investigators responded to the scene for further investigation.

"The family of the victim was notified, and no further information is being released at this time to allow the family to process this tragic event," Coyne stated.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

