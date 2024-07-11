Partly Cloudy 88°

SHARE

Person Found Dead In Stairwell In New Rochelle Apartment Building

Authorities are investigating the death of a person who was found dead in the stairwell of a Westchester apartment building. 

The person was found in the stairwell of 345 Main St. in New Rochelle.&nbsp;

The person was found in the stairwell of 345 Main St. in New Rochelle. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The person was found dead in a stairwell at 345 Main St. in New Rochelle on Thursday, July 11, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne. 

Detectives are currently at the scene conducting an investigation. Although a cause of death has not yet been determined, there are no apparent signs of foul play, Coyne said. 

The person's identity has not yet been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE