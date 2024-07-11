Person Found Dead In Stairwell In New Rochelle Apartment Building

The person was found dead in a stairwell at 345 Main St. in New Rochelle on Thursday, July 11, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

Detectives are currently at the scene conducting an investigation. Although a cause of death has not yet been determined, there are no apparent signs of foul play, Coyne said.

The person's identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

