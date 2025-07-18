Peacock Reportedly Making Biggest Price Hike Yet: Here's What You'll Pay

Peacock is raising its monthly rates by $3 starting on Wednesday, July 23, Vulture reported. It's the biggest price hike since the NBC streaming platform launched in 2020.

The ad-supported Peacock Premium plan will climb nearly 40% to $10.99, while the ad-free Premium Plus tier will jump about 20% to $16.99. The new prices take effect for new and returning customers on July 23, while current subscribers will see the hike on or after Thursday, August 22, depending on billing.

This latest bump makes Peacock's basic plan more expensive than similar ad-supported plans from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, and Paramount+. It also follows a $2 price hike in 2024.

The increase comes as NBC prepares to welcome back the NBA after a 23-year absence from the network. NBCUniversal will pay an estimated $2.45 billion per year for rights to the basketball league.

That deal alone adds up to nearly $27 billion over 11 years.

"A critical piece of [NBCUniversal's] strategy is our focus on sports," Comcast chief financial officer Jason Armstrong said on an April earnings call. "Today, we offer more premium sports than any other streaming service, including the NFL, the Olympics, Premier League, Kentucky Derby, [and the] Big Ten."

Comcast president Mike Cavanagh added that sports have "been a very key driver of Peacock" and are helping to boost both subscriber numbers and engagement.

Peacock is also looking to attract casual viewers who aren't very interested in sports. The platform will test a stripped-down $7.99 per month plan called "Peacock Select," featuring current seasons of TV shows, Peacock originals like "Poker Face," and streaming premieres of major movies.

The move echoes similar strategies by rivals like Warner Bros. Discovery. WBD chose not to kill off Discovery+ when merging content with HBO Max.

To soften the blow, Peacock is still offering annual plans that effectively lower the monthly rate. With the new pricing, a one-year subscription costs $109.99 with ads or $169.99 without, cutting the monthly average to roughly $9 and $14, respectively.

Peacock ended the first quarter of 2025 with 41 million paid subscribers, Variety reported. That's up from 36 million in early 2024, boosted in part by a bundle deal with Spectrum TV.

In Q1 2025, Peacock's income rose 16%, while its operating loss narrowed to $215 million, down from $639 million in Q1 2024.

