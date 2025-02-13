Over $7K, Guns, Narcotics Seized From Housing Authority Residential Site In New Rochelle: Cops

The search was carried out at a New Rochelle apartment at the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority residential site at 50 Sickles Ave. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne said on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The operation uncovered illegal drugs, firearms, and thousands of dollars in suspected drug proceeds, Coyne said.

During the search, detectives confiscated 124 glassine envelopes containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl; $7,430 in suspected drug proceeds; A loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol reported stolen from Georgia; and a high-capacity magazine, according to New Rochelle Police.

Two men, identified as 69-year-old Ronald Ackridge and 68-year-old Rocco Forte, both of New Rochelle, were arrested at the scene, according to Coyne. They now face multiple charges, including:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of stolen property (stolen firearm);

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Details on the suspects’ alleged roles in the operation or how the stolen firearm ended up in their possession were not released.

