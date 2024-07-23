Over $2.7M To Go Toward Flooding Prevention In New Rochelle, Dobbs Ferry, Pelham: Hochul

The funds will come from more than $7.3 million to be given to municipalities across the state as part of the Climate Smart Communities grant program, Hochul announced on Tuesday, July 23.

The grants are meant to support local projects designed to reduce flooding, increase resilience, and improve critical infrastructure, according to Hochul.

Of the $7.3 million, over $2.7 million will go toward projects in the Westchester County municipalities of Dobbs Ferry. New Rochelle, and Pelham Manor. These include:

Dobbs Ferry: Over $1.041 million will go toward the design and construction of drainage improvements to prevent flooding along Ashford Avenue, Gould Park, Maple Avenue, and Pietro Place. There, the existing culvert is not enough to drain runoff from medium and large rain events, causing road closures as a result, officials said;

Over $1.041 million will go toward the design and construction of drainage improvements to prevent flooding along Ashford Avenue, Gould Park, Maple Avenue, and Pietro Place. There, the existing culvert is not enough to drain runoff from medium and large rain events, causing road closures as a result, officials said; New Rochelle: $1.130 million will go toward upgrading existing stormwater infrastructure in the area of Ashland Street, East Place, Crestview Street, and Chatworth Place. There, the roads are sloped and there is not much drainage in place to capture runoff during heavy rain. The funds will go toward more inlets and piping;

$1.130 million will go toward upgrading existing stormwater infrastructure in the area of Ashland Street, East Place, Crestview Street, and Chatworth Place. There, the roads are sloped and there is not much drainage in place to capture runoff during heavy rain. The funds will go toward more inlets and piping; Pelham Manor: $550,000 will go toward increasing the size of the stormwater drain line in Monroe Street up to Hunter Avenue, changing it from a 30-inch diameter pipe to a 48-inch diameter pipe.

"These climate smart investments help municipalities across the state build stronger and more resilient communities while helping to ensure the health and safety of residents, providing green jobs, and protecting the environment for years to come," Hochul said of the grants.

Funding for the grant program comes from New York State's Environmental Protection Fund and the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, officials said.

Officials also added that the state's budget allows the Department of Environmental Conservation to give up to 80 percent of the cost of these municipal projects provided they meet the criteria for financial hardship.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.