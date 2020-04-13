Legendary Iona Prep Baseball Coach Fred Gallo, Former Professional Player, Dies Of COVID-19

Fred Gallo, a longtime varsity baseball coach at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, died due to complications from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gallo, who retired in 2012 after winning the Catholic High School Athletic Association’s “AA” Championship in his final game, died at the age of 79 on Friday, April 10.

He had served as the Gaels' head coach for 30 years following his arrival in 1982.

An Iona College graduate, he played professionally for the Atlanta Braves, and served as a scout for the New York Mets.

He was inducted into the CHSAA Hall of Fame in 2003, the same year he led Iona Prep to its first “AA” Championship.

During his career, Gallo, a Yonkers native, led his team to a collective 537-263 record. Several of his players have gone on to have careers in the major and minor leagues.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.