No Questions Asked: Gun Buyback Event To Be Held In New Rochelle

The gun buyback event, hosted by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office and the New Rochelle Police Department, will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church in New Rochelle at 185 Lincoln Ave.

Participants who sell their firearms will be given the following in the form of pre-paid gift cards:

$250 for assault rifles;

$200 for handguns;

$100 for shotguns or rifles;

$25 for non-working guns.

Those who participate will not be required to show identification and no questions will be asked, officials said. Payments are subject to inspection and onsite screening. There will be no limit to the number of guns that can be surrendered.

Any guns sold must be unloaded and put in a plastic or paper bag or a box. If taken by car, they must be unloaded and in the trunk.

Westchester officials said the event is meant to reduce gun violence in the county.

"As we begin National Gun Violence Awareness Month, we are proud to partner with the New Rochelle Police Department on our continuing efforts to reduce gun-involved incidents, including gun suicides," said Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, who added, "We hope the public takes advantage of this amnesty program—no I.D. is required, and no questions will be asked—to remove firearms from our communities and help prevent guns from ending up in the wrong hands.”

New Rochelle Police Commissioner Robert Gazzola also said the buyback would help protect the public.

"By offering a safe and anonymous means for individuals to surrender firearms, we reduce the risk of these weapons falling into the wrong hands. This program not only removes guns from circulation but also prevents accidents, suicides, and potential use in criminal activities," he said.

Licensed gun dealers or active and retired members of law enforcement are not eligible to participate. 3-D printed guns are also not eligible to be sold.

