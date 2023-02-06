Victims Come Forward: New Rochelle Man Charged With Sex Offenses Against Children, DA Says

In the wake of a Westchester County man being charged with sex offenses against children, officials are asking any of his possible victims to come forward.

The announcement comes after 22-year-old New Rochelle resident Jason Ricketts was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, after an investigation prompted by a referral from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said.

Since his arrest, Ricketts has been charged with the following felony sex offenses involving children:

First-degree course of sexual conduct against a child;

Use of a child in a sexual performance;

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child;

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

Multiple devices owned by Ricketts have been seized by authorities, which are now being used to identify possible victims or witnesses.

"Sexual exploitation of minors is a crime that preys upon their vulnerabilities. We ask anyone who may have been victimized or may have information about other victims to contact us," Rocah said in regard to the case.

She added, "We recognize the great difficulty for survivors to come forward, but stand ready to provide support for victims as our investigation continues.”

Anyone who was victimized or may have any information about possible victims of Ricketts should contact the District Attorney's Special Prosecutions Division at (914) 995-3000.

Ricketts is currently being held on bail, which was set at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1 million partially-secured bond, officials said.

More details about Ricketts's crimes have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

