Trump Makes First Public Comments On New Rochelle As National Guard Arrives In Containment Area

Reinforcements have arrived in Westchester to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in one of the nation’s largest hotspots for the virus, with President Donald Trump publicly commenting on the one-mile containment zone for the first time.

The National Guard arrived in New Rochelle on Thursday, March 12, and the containment zone officially took effect surrounding the source of the outbreak, Young Israel of New Rochelle.

A 50-year-old New Rochelle attorney became the second New Yorker to test positive for the virus last week, and has been in quarantine since. Unknowingly, he attended a bar mitzvah and wedding at Young Israel, and there are currently more than 120 confirmed cases in Westchester, tied to that outbreak.

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson made note that the National Guard is only here to assist the community, and that the city is not a police state.

“The National Guard has arrived in Westchester and will be working here in New Rochelle beginning today to assist in the delivery of meals, cleaning of public facilities, and the distribution of supplies,” he said. “The Guard will not be engaged in any military or policing activities, and is operating purely as logistical support.

“The containment area in the Wykagyl neighborhood takes effect today," he added. "Within this area, large gatherings at large institutions are prohibited. But, contrary to false rumors, there is no change in daily life. Except for individuals subject to quarantine, residents are free to come and go, and businesses are open.”

Members of the National Guard are in New Rochelle will assist thousands of students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches at the three schools that were closed. The Guard will be unloading, packaging and distributing food and other items to those who require it.

The New York State Police also arrived on Thursday to set up a COVID-19 testing unit outside the containment zone.

Trump commented on the New Rochelle containment area in a press gaggle in the Oval Office after he met with the prime minister of Ireland. He was asked if other containment areas may be set up elsewhere in the nation.

"You see what they're doing in New Rochelle," Trump said, "which is good, frankly. They're doing the right thing. But it's not enforced. It's not very strong, but people know they're being watched. New Rochelle - that's a hot spot."

“We’ve moved from a containment strategy to a mitigation strategy,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker noted. “We believe the most important thing is to minimize the community spread. We know where the center of the virus occurred, and we felt a radius of a mile from that spot would be effective to try and decrease the spread.”

Bramson noted that during the outbreak, the city will be offering their assistance to businesses in the area.

“In an effort to support our business community through this period, New Rochelle is offering free parking at all metered spaces citywide for at least the next two weeks. New Rochelle is open for business, and if you are a healthy adult, please continue to patronize our local restaurants and shops.

Globally, as of Thursday, March 12, there have been 129,589 confirmed coronavirus cases that resulted in 4,749 deaths. In the United States, there have been 1,364 confirmed cases that resulted in 38 deaths.

“We’re going to continue to see positive cases because they’re tested primarily from a universe of people who tested positive,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “But what those numbers do show is a continuing problem in Westchester. And it’s not really Westchester, it’s New Rochelle.

Cuomo said that the numbers in New Rochelle continue going up “unabated,” which will require a special public health strategy for the city.

“New Rochelle, at this point, is probably the largest cluster in the United States of these cases.”

