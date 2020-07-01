Larchmont Man Sentenced For Killing Father Of Three Near School

A Westchester man may spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of murdering a father of three “execution-style” during a shooting in front of an elementary school.

Dwayne Reid, 48, of Larchmont, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon last month, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced.

On May 21, 2014, it was determined at trial that Reid shot Yonkers resident Lamont Smith, 45, three times outside the Edenwald public housing complex near P.S. 112, killing him.

Clark noted that a day before the fatal shooting, Reid, who knew his victim, helped Smith move equipment for his business in a U-Haul van. The following morning, he shot Smith with a .38-caliber revolver on East 229th Street and fled in the same van.

Reid was arrested on the morning of the shooting at his mother’s house, where police seized the murder weapon.

According to Clark, it is unclear why Reid shot Smith, though there was a series of phone calls between the two beginning at approximately 5 a.m. on the day of the fatal shooting.

The DA noted that Reid “declared himself as a sovereign citizen and rejected the court’s authority to conduct his trial.” During his trial, he was assigned five different attorneys, causing repeated delays in his processing.

“First the defendant shot the victim, a father of three children, in the back and then stood over the victim and shot him two more times in the head,” Clark said. “This atrocious violence happened on the street in front of a school at 9 a.m. I hope the victim’s family will have a measure of justice with this prison sentence.”

