ID Released For New Rochelle Man Fatally Struck By Train

MTA officials have released the name of a 54-year-old Westchester man who was struck and killed by a train in Fairfield County.

New Rochelle resident Noel Smith was struck at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan said, outside of the Stamford Metro-North station.

It is unclear what caused Smith to be on the tracks at the time he was struck.

Donovan said the investigation into the fatal strike is ongoing, but is not believed to be criminal in nature.

