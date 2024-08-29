New Woman-Owned Cannabis Dispensary To Celebrate Opening In New Rochelle

Highlife Health, LLC, located in New Rochelle at 19 Huguenot St., will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.

In addition to the ceremony, the fully-licensed dispensary will also mark its opening with a weekend-long "Education-Fest" that will give customers and community members a chance to meet with product representatives and explore the business.

Visitors to the event will be able to learn more about the business's commitment to educating and meeting their customer's needs, Chamber of Commerce officials said.

Officials added that the business will be the only woman-owned dispensary in Westchester and the first of its kind in New Rochelle.

