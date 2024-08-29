Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

New Woman-Owned Cannabis Dispensary To Celebrate Opening In New Rochelle

An all-new woman-owned cannabis dispensary in Westchester will soon mark its grand opening by giving visitors a chance to learn more about its products. 

Highlife Health, LLC will be opening at 19 Huguenot St. in New Rochelle.&nbsp;

Highlife Health, LLC will be opening at 19 Huguenot St. in New Rochelle. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Highlife Health, LLC, located in New Rochelle at 19 Huguenot St., will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.

In addition to the ceremony, the fully-licensed dispensary will also mark its opening with a weekend-long "Education-Fest" that will give customers and community members a chance to meet with product representatives and explore the business. 

Visitors to the event will be able to learn more about the business's commitment to educating and meeting their customer's needs, Chamber of Commerce officials said.

Officials added that the business will be the only woman-owned dispensary in Westchester and the first of its kind in New Rochelle. 

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE